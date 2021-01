TRUMP SHOULD DEMAND AN IMMEDIATE CRIMINAL TRIAL FOR INCITEMENT. Impeachment is a political circus that, as we learned last time, is nothing more than a Congressional popularity contest based on emanations from the penumbra of the definition of “high crimes and misdemeanors” or something. So skip it! Trump should demand his day in court on the exact charges in the articles of impeachment, and when he’s acquitted, let Congress explain how words have no meaning anymore.