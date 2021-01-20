January 20, 2021
CHANGE: ‘Anti-Facebook’ MeWe social network adds 2.5 million new members in one week.
I’m really happy with MeWe, and find its interface to be a huge step up from the cartoony-looking mess that Facebook has become.
