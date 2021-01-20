January 20, 2021

“I LOVE RUBBING IT IN THEIR FACES.” “On the heels of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data showing the Mountaineer State is leading the nation in vaccine distribution to its people, outperforming centers of culture and power such as New York and California, Gov. Jim Justice has some words for elites who often characterize his state’s government or her people as backward or unsophisticated.”

You see the same thing on a smaller scale in Tennessee. The major urban counties are doing much worse than the outlying counties. Here in Knox County the first mass-vaccination effort was a debacle featuring long lines at the crack of dawn, while in the surrounding counties they set up appointments on Eventbrite and did drive-through vaccinations.