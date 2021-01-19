January 19, 2021

GOOD THAT IT HAPPENED TODAY, BECAUSE THE NEXT ADMINISTRATION CERTAINLY WOULDN’T WANT TO OFFEND ITS CHINESE SUPPORTERS. United States Becomes First Country in World to Declare China’s Uighur Treatment Genocide.

Plus, support from Mitt Romney: “Reports indicate that the Chinese government is sponsoring forced labor camps for its Uyghur people in support of nearly 100 global brands, including Nike, Apple, Samsung, Volkswagen, and Huawei. This is absolutely horrifying. Protecting human rights is far more important than protecting profit. The world—including business leaders—cannot turn a blind eye toward the Chinese Communist Party’s treatment of Uyghurs.”