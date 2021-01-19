January 19, 2021

QUESTION ASKED AND ANSWERED:

● Shot: A Day of Hypocrisy. How soon will Democrats cancel Martin Luther King Jr. for calling for a color-blind America?

—Daniel Greenfield, FrontPage Magazine, today.

● Chaser: “Multiracial whiteness promises Latino Trump supporters freedom from the politics of diversity and recognition. For voters who see the very act of acknowledging one’s racial identity as itself racist, the politics of multiracial whiteness reinforces their desired approach to color-blind individualism.”

—“To Understand Trump’s support, we must think in terms of multiracial Whiteness,” Cristina Beltrán in the Washington Post, Friday.