January 20, 2021
HOWIE CARR ROUNDS UP PRESIDENT TRUMP’S ACHIEVEMENTS:
In no particular order:
Thank you for restoring the U.S. as the world’s leading producer of energy – after your predecessor sternly lectured us that we “couldn’t drill our way” out of our dependence on unstable Middle Eastern oil providers.
Thank you for the tax cuts for the middle class.
Thank you for destroying genocidal ISIS, which your predecessor called “the junior varsity.”
Thanks for shutting off the endless flow of illegal immigrants at the southern border, and the unending supply of MS-13 gangbangers, among other criminals, as well as the welfare-dependent illiterate indigents who were so destabilizing American society before you became president.
Thank you for calling out the endless hypocrisy of the media — what you so aptly described as “Very Fake News.”
Thank you for promoting economic policies that led to the lowest unemployment rates ever for blacks, Hispanics, Asians, Native Americans and women, among others.
Thank you for doing more to promote peace in the Middle East than all of your predecessors combined. . . .
Thank you for eliminating Obamacare’s “individual mandate,” which fined individuals for not buying health insurance they didn’t want or couldn’t afford.
Thank you for taking more questions from (almost always hostile) reporters than all of the last three or four presidents combined.
Thanks for getting the U.S. out of such foreign policy disasters as the Iran nuclear deal, the Paris Climate Accords and the Trans-Pacific Partnership, as well as ending the fiasco for American workers that was NAFTA.
Thanks for such a booming economy that seven million people got off the food-stamp rolls.
Thanks for all those tweets that drove the Democrats and the media (but I repeat myself) crazy.
Much more at the link.
The standard Democrat/NeverTrump line is that the GOP will pretend Trump never existed. But why? He’s much more popular than George W. Bush was when he left office, and within a point of Joe Biden even as Biden is being sworn in. He has a solid record of accomplishments. And the Democrats are showing every sign of having learned nothing over the last four years, doubling down on policies that are likely to make Biden’s first term an unpopular debacle.
The idea that Trump’s presidency has been a debacle is just a propaganda point they hope the GOP will be dumb enough to buy. And hey, it’s the GOP, so they could be right.