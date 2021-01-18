January 18, 2021

KURT SCHLICHTER: No Thanks, I’ll Be Skipping the Inauguration. “The Establishment converted Washington, DC, into a fortress guarded by troops strewn about on cold marble floors because that looked more compelling than showing them in cots and sleeping bags on sleeping mats that every one of them was issued. This is supposed to send a message of strength and resolution in response to a small riot that would barely have made the papers last summer but is now three of the four Horsemen of the Apocalypse because it happened at the Establishment’s house instead of at Sen. Josh Hawley’s house, or your house. When it was your business on fire, it was a mostly peaceful protest, and you needed to get over it. When it happened to the people who let last summer fester, well, then it was an insurrection/coup/sedition for totally real.”