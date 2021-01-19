January 19, 2021

JACK SHAFER: HEY, THE CAPITOL RIOTERS AREN’T ACTUALLY A BUNCH OF LOSERS, BUT SOLID CITIZENS. We Mock the Rioters as Ignorant Buffoons at Our Peril: Many of them looked an awful lot like our community leaders and that will make repairing the damage much harder.

Our political class — and that very much includes the folks at Politico — needs to have one of those “why do they hate us?” moments that are reserved for attacks by foreigners. Shafer’s piece isn’t great, though I appreciate the slam at Caitlin Flanagan’s lazy take. But it counts as brave by the sorry standards of today’s political journalism.