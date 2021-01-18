January 18, 2021

INCOMPETENCE: Police command structure crumbled fast during Capitol riot. “As the rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol, many of the police officers had to decide on their own how to fight them off. There was no direction. No plan. And no top leadership.”

With major cities all over the country wracked by riots for the past 8 months, and with a disputed election, it didn’t occur to anyone to plan for something like this? The Capitol Police are one of the largest and best-funded police forces in the nation. They are not, however, the best-run.