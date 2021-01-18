January 18, 2021

VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: Why Joe Manchin Is Never Going to Switch Parties.

Insanity Wrap needs to know: Why does everyone keep thinking Sen. Joe Manchin will switch parties?

Answer: We’re not sure, but he might make a better Republican than five or six current GOP members.

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

Facebook says conservative YouTubers can draw bigger audiences than CNN (and must be stopped)

It puts the mask upon its skin or else it gets the hose again

Transperson sues to enter women’s weightlifting competition and we don’t wonder how this will end

Bonus Sanity: You’ll wish you’d said what Anna James Zeigler said.