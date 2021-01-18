«
»

January 18, 2021

VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: Why Joe Manchin Is Never Going to Switch Parties.

Insanity Wrap needs to know: Why does everyone keep thinking Sen. Joe Manchin will switch parties?

Answer: We’re not sure, but he might make a better Republican than five or six current GOP members.

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

  • Facebook says conservative YouTubers can draw bigger audiences than CNN (and must be stopped)
  • It puts the mask upon its skin or else it gets the hose again
  • Transperson sues to enter women’s weightlifting competition and we don’t wonder how this will end

Bonus Sanity: You’ll wish you’d said what Anna James Zeigler said.

And so much more at the link, you’d have to be crazy to miss it.

Posted by Stephen Green at 1:32 pm
