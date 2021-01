NO, THE ALAMO IS NOT A SYMBOL OF ‘WHITENESS:’ Do not miss Bryan Preston’s superb deconstruction of the claims that those famous 13 days at the Alamo were not a “tactically significant battle” and that the siege was later turned into a racist symbol. In case you wonder why I care, and deeply, about this issue, it’s because I was born an Okie of Texas blood and am immensely proud of both.