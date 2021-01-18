«
January 18, 2021

THAT’S BECAUSE THEY’RE NOT SERIOUS: The House and Senate are making unforced errors in laying the groundwork for an impeachment trial. “The House’s slow process has weakened its own rhetorical framing of the need for impeachment.”

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 7:46 am
