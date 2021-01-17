January 17, 2021

AS ALWAYS, LIFE IMITATES THE EARLIER, FUNNIER SEASONS OF SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE: Episode 2: Barbarians at the Oval.

The White House became a strange ghost town in the days after the election. Trump’s schedule — already unstructured — became more so. It was impossible to shift his focus from his grievances about the election to important policy matters. In conversations in the Oval Office, Trump would occasionally slip and seem to acknowledge he lost, saying, “Can you believe I lost to that fucking guy? That fucking corpse?”