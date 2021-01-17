January 17, 2021

DETROIT REPORTER TRIES TO EXPOSE LIONS COACHING CANDIDATE, GETS EXPOSED HIMSELF:

Now, as you guys know, OutKick doesn’t believe in outing people to play gotcha and have them fired over tweets. Nobody should be firing Alter or trying to prevent Campbell from getting a job. The human resource executives can sit this one out.

It would just be nice if Alter acknowledged his own past in his report on Campbell. All it would take is a brief passage at the bottom of the story where Alter says, “On more than one occasion, I have used ‘fag’ on social media.”

That’s it. Just be fair and balanced, Marlowe.

“I apologize for the unacceptable tweets from my past. There is no excuse for the language I used and I’m embarrassed. I do not condone that language. I’m sorry to anyone I have offended and deeply regret my actions,” Marlowe tweeted Friday night.

Now we need to hear from Marlowe on if he thinks Campbell should be disqualified from the Lions job. Go ahead Marlowe, say it.