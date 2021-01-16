January 16, 2021

#FIGHTFOR15: Biden minimum wage proposal could lift more than 1 million workers out of poverty.

Also in the same CBS article: “The CBO also estimated the move would cost 1.3 million American jobs, a claim long made by conservative economists. Mr. Biden’s call to boost the minimum wage to $15 an hour ‘is the absolute last thing that unemployed workers need right now,’ Michael Farren, an economist with the right-leaning Mercatus Center at George Mason University, said in an email. ‘After all, they can’t benefit from higher wages if those higher wages result in slower job growth.’”