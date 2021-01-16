«
January 16, 2021

#FIGHTFOR15: Biden minimum wage proposal could lift more than 1 million workers out of poverty.

Also in the same CBS article: “The CBO also estimated the move would cost 1.3 million American jobs, a claim long made by conservative economists. Mr. Biden’s call to boost the minimum wage to $15 an hour ‘is the absolute last thing that unemployed workers need right now,’ Michael Farren, an economist with the right-leaning Mercatus Center at George Mason University, said in an email. ‘After all, they can’t benefit from higher wages if those higher wages result in slower job growth.’”

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 3:58 pm
