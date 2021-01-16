January 16, 2021

LUCASFILM LEFTISTS JOIN FORCES WITH COMMUNIST CHINA:

Edward Cheng, Chief Executive Officer of China Literature, says they are very excited to be partnering with Disney and Lucasfilm. I imagine he is. Edward is also the Vice President of Tencent and Chief Executive Officer of Tencent Pictures, which has plans to release a film celebrating the brutal CCP according to China Daily:

Updates on a total of 56 projects were announced, including plans to release an epic film 1921 to commemorate the centenary anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party of China, as well as the second season of Qing Yu Nian, a sought-after drama adapted from a namesake popular online novel.

Now that the CCP’s pet gerbil has been placed into the U.S. Presidency, and with the possibility of Bob Iger being appointed as ambassador to China, the propagandist possibilities are endless.