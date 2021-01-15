January 15, 2021

NOW THEY TELL US: COVID Lockdowns Have No Clear Benefit vs Other Voluntary Measures, International Study Shows.

After Chicago’s mayor announced she wanted “bars and restaurants to reopen for indoor dining ‘as quickly as possible’” yesterday, Noah Rothman tweeted, “Major metro mayors are on a mission to retroactively validate everything lockdown skeptics have said for months only to have their motives questioned and characters impugned.” And those mayors are far from alone, at the dawn of the Harris Biden era.

