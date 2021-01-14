January 14, 2021

VICTOR DAVIS HANSON: Octopus of Big Tech is strangling America. “Two days after the 2020 election, a defiant Kathy Griffin retweeted the notorious picture of her holding a prop that looked like the bloody head of a decapitated Donald Trump. Earlier last year, Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, tweeted out a call to his followers to destroy Israel. Both tweets passed the censorship rules of Twitter’s 20-something judges in San Francisco.”

It’s all about being on the right team, or the wrong one.