January 14, 2021

VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: Did Jack Dorsey Just Repudiate His Decision to Exile Trump from Twitter?

Insanity Wrap needs to know: When is an apology not an apology and when is regret not regret and why did Jack Dorsey even bother?

Answer: We got maybe two hours of sleep last night pondering that one, and still got nowhere with it.

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

  • The Language Police are real, and they aren’t in the mood to talk
  • Policing the crazies, Left v. Right
  • Communist China gets the upper hand on… free speech

Bonus Sanity: Nope, none of that today, sorry.

And so much more at the link, you’d have to be crazy to miss it.

Posted by Stephen Green at 2:13 pm
