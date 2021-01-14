January 14, 2021

THAT’S DIFFERENT, BECAUSE SHUT UP: When Mob Inciters Become Lions of the Left: An Aaron Sorkin film celebrates the Chicago Seven for plotting an attack on a party convention.

The Chicago Seven were countercultural heroes in the 1960s. They thumbed their noses through one of the country’s most notorious political trials, taunting the judge and making a mockery of the proceedings with flippant courtroom pranks. Aaron Sorkin wrote and directed a movie about them last year, “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” which will probably win a few Oscars.

One thing people forget about the Chicago Seven is that most of them were guilty. Jerry Rubin admitted as much later: “We wanted disruption. We planned it. . . . We were guilty as hell. Guilty as charged.”

The crime they were accused of was crossing state lines to incite a riot.