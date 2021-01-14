January 14, 2021

GUIDE FOR THE PERPLEXED ON WHERE WE’RE HEADED: Ben Weingarten explains in The Federalist that, while President Donald Trump is the Left’s immediate target, the ultimate targets are anybody who opposes the Left:

“Trump has personified this dissent, but the effort to delegitimize, de-platform, and ultimately destroy him and anyone around him is merely the opening scene of the ‘Godfather’-like settling of scores with all who threaten the ruling class’s power and privilege. This effort will directly harm not just the thousands of peaceful patriots who had descended on Washington D.C., and their tens of millions of like-minded neighbors across the country, but all Americans.”