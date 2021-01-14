January 14, 2021

ARE THEY FOR REAL? Photos show armed FBI tank rolling down Queens street.

Okay, that’s not a tank, but it is an armored vehicle. Which the FBI apparently thought necessary to arrest a “Proud Boy.” You know the same FBI who never bothered capturing Antifa leaders.

It’s also absolute evidence that the FBI needs to be dismantled, root and branch, and that some trials need to take place about what exactly they’ve been doing and whom they’ve been serving while in the people’s pay.

The founding fathers wept!