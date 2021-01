DRIVEN TO SUICIDE OVER FREE SPEECH: Georgia Bank Executive Commits Suicide After Being Charged in Capitol Riot.

“Riot” my sore feet. I’ve been in demonstrations. I’ve been in riots. I’ve been in demonstrations that were fired upon and where panic erupted and people got trampled. That one wasn’t any of the above. It was the Democrats — ineptly — trying to use a protest to create a Reichstag fire. Stupidly. Because they are very stupid people. And now panicked too.