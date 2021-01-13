January 13, 2021

VILE: Jake Tapper Wonders If Paralyzed Vet Cares About America After No Vote.

Wednesday afternoon during the second Trump impeachment vote, CNN’s The Lead and State of the Union co-host Jake Tapper lobbed a disgusting and vile attack on Republican Congressman Brian Mast (FL) for voting against impeachment, doubting whether the Army veteran and double-amputee was truly committed to upholding and defending the Constitution and American democracy.

Tapper interrupted State of the Union co-host Dana Bash as she was making a point about direct evidence the U.S. Capitol insurrectionists were taking cues from President Trump to insist: “Congressman Brian Mast, a Republican from Florida, who lost his legs, by the way, fighting for democracy abroad, although I don’t know what his — I don’t know about his commitment to it here in the United States. He said, did anybody say that? Yeah, we heard them.”