«
»

January 13, 2021

THE CRAZY YEARS CONTINUE: House impeaches Trump a second time, but conviction and removal are unlikely.

They were talking about impeaching him before he was even sworn in, which tells you a lot about the seriousness of this stuff.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 4:57 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.