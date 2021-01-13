January 13, 2021
THE CRAZY YEARS CONTINUE: House impeaches Trump a second time, but conviction and removal are unlikely.
They were talking about impeaching him before he was even sworn in, which tells you a lot about the seriousness of this stuff.
