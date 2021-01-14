January 14, 2021

TECH CHOOSES SIDES: Airbnb canceling and blocking DC reservations during inauguration week.

The stark move comes just days after the company said it would step up its safety plan ahead of the Jan. 20 inauguration. The company previously said it would ban individuals who were involved with the U.S. Capital riot on Jan. 6 or associated with known hate groups.

The company said Wednesday that it has already identified “numerous” individuals who were either associated with hate groups or otherwise involved with the riot, and have banned them from Airbnb’s platform.