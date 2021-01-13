January 13, 2021

VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: Glenn Greenwald Blasts US Liberals for ‘Political Authoritarianism.’

Insanity Wrap needs to know: Why can’t we get more than two lefty journalists with integrity?

Answer: Seriously, are Glenn Greenwald and Matt Taibbi all we’ll ever get?

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

A sad denouement to an accomplished administration

Tech sites take the blue pill

Dunkirk was “just a bunch of white boys waiting for boats”

Bonus Sanity: Chicago tells teachers to show up for work or don’t get paid.