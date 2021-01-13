January 13, 2021
VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: Glenn Greenwald Blasts US Liberals for ‘Political Authoritarianism.’
Insanity Wrap needs to know: Why can’t we get more than two lefty journalists with integrity?
Answer: Seriously, are Glenn Greenwald and Matt Taibbi all we’ll ever get?
Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.
- A sad denouement to an accomplished administration
- Tech sites take the blue pill
- Dunkirk was “just a bunch of white boys waiting for boats”
Bonus Sanity: Chicago tells teachers to show up for work or don’t get paid.
And so much more at the link, you’d have to be crazy to miss it.