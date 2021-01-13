«
January 13, 2021

VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: Glenn Greenwald Blasts US Liberals for ‘Political Authoritarianism.’

Insanity Wrap needs to know: Why can’t we get more than two lefty journalists with integrity?

Answer: Seriously, are Glenn Greenwald and Matt Taibbi all we’ll ever get?

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

  • A sad denouement to an accomplished administration
  • Tech sites take the blue pill
  • Dunkirk was “just a bunch of white boys waiting for boats”

Bonus Sanity: Chicago tells teachers to show up for work or don’t get paid.

And so much more at the link, you’d have to be crazy to miss it.

Posted by Stephen Green at 10:58 am
