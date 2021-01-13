January 13, 2021

NOTHING TO SEE HERE, MOVE ALONG: CCP Virus Outbreaks Spread Across North China, as Cities Prepare Emergency Isolation Units. “Despite enacting stringent lockdown measures, Chinese authorities are struggling to contain CCP virus outbreaks throughout northern China. Hebei Province is the hardest-hit, with two cities, Shijiazhuang and Xingtai, seeing the biggest surges in new infections. Authorities have publicized little information despite imposing restrictions on people’s movements and requiring mass testing for COVID-19.”