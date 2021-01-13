January 13, 2021

GOYA’S DECEMBER EMPLOYEE OF THE MONTH CONTINUES TO PAY DIVIDENDS: AOC: Country will heal with the ‘actual liberation of southern states’ from GOP control. “‘southern states are not red states, they are suppressed states. Which means the only way that our country’s going to heal is through the actual liberation of southern states,’ Ocasio-Cortez explained to her 8.3 million Instagram followers, ‘the actual liberation of the poor, the actual liberation of working people from economic, social, and racial oppression. That’s the only way.’”

