IT WAS A BRIGHT COLD DAY IN JANUARY, THE CLOCKS WERE STRIKING 13, AND EVERYTHING CAME FULL CIRCLE:

Shot: Sign of the Times: Orwell’s Dystopian Novel ‘1984’ Soars To Top Of Amazon’s List Of Best-Selling Books.

—The Daily Wire, yesterday.

Chaser: ‘1984’ Tops Amazon Bestseller List After Trump Aide’s ‘Alternative Facts.’

—NPR, January 25th, 2017.

I wonder if the folks who read the book in 2017 caught all those references to Ingsoc?