THE BANNINGS WILL CONTINUE UNTIL MORAL IMPROVES: Google suspends President Trump’s YouTube channel, disables comments.

Was this on the advice of Borat? Celebrities Back Sacha Baron Cohen’s Call For YouTube To Ban Trump.

Related: Here’s the List of Powerful Companies Cutting Off Trump and His Supporters After Capitol Siege.

More: The Big Tech backfire. How does forcing Trump supporters into seedier corners of the web help unite the country?