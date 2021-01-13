January 13, 2021
AH, THE FULL FASCIST EXPERIENCE. BUSINESS AND GOVERNMENT IN CONCERT: U.S. Chamber of Commerce Will Stop Financial Support for Congress Members Who Support President Trump.
If only it weren’t our faces they’re standing on.
