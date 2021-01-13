«
»

January 13, 2021

AH, THE FULL FASCIST EXPERIENCE. BUSINESS AND GOVERNMENT IN CONCERT:  U.S. Chamber of Commerce Will Stop Financial Support for Congress Members Who Support President Trump.

If only it weren’t our faces they’re standing on.

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 4:00 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.