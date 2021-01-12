«
»

January 12, 2021

I PREDICT IT WILL: If Global Corporations Walk Away from Republicans the GOP Will Have to Listen to New Voters. “A significant majority of Americans, 73%, have a negative view of China. Continued international integration will hurt working and middle-class Americans the most. If Republicans plan on winning elections, these are the voters they will have to both listen to and appeal to. The party will need to develop a slate of policies that increase these families’ prosperity and security to combat the destruction that Democrats and their allies in big business will do with horrible energy and trade policy.”

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 10:53 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.