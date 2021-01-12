January 12, 2021

I PREDICT IT WILL: If Global Corporations Walk Away from Republicans the GOP Will Have to Listen to New Voters. “A significant majority of Americans, 73%, have a negative view of China. Continued international integration will hurt working and middle-class Americans the most. If Republicans plan on winning elections, these are the voters they will have to both listen to and appeal to. The party will need to develop a slate of policies that increase these families’ prosperity and security to combat the destruction that Democrats and their allies in big business will do with horrible energy and trade policy.”