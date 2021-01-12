January 12, 2021

ROGER SIMON: Suppose They Gave an Inauguration and Nobody Came?

The increasingly fascistic American left is setting a trap for the rest of their fellow citizens—often termed “deplorables” but more appropriately dubbed “normals” by Kurt Schlichter—by warning we intend violence all over the country during Joe Biden’s inauguration.

This is nonsense, of course, but any kind of demonstration can be declared violent by a complaisant media or, more ominously, manipulated in that direction by provocateurs, with the slightest incident magnified beyond recognition.

Part of their intent is clearly to undermine the Second Amendment, actually to disarm us.

Another part is to justify yet more censorship and “canceling,” furthering their assault on the number one principle that makes America America, freedom of speech.

Do not fall for it. There is a much better way to protest the inauguration.

Don’t show up!

When I say don’t show up, I mean really don’t show up.

Don’t protest the inauguration in any way, not in Washington, not at your state house, nowhere. Ignore the whole thing.

Don’t even watch the event on television or stream it on any of your devices.

Let Bret Baier blather away all by himself, with or without Martha McCallum. That means no Newsmax or OAN too.

And especially do not watch their “Virtual Inaugural Parade.” Turn it into a ratings disaster.

I know you will be tempted, but don’t do it. Not even a glimpse. Ignore, ignore, ignore.

You must have something better to do, like fix that leaky faucet in the guest bathroom once and for all or finally to install that second peg board in the garage that’s still in its shrink wrap.

Put another way: Suppose they gave an inauguration and nobody came?

This is the proper way to protest this particular inauguration, a just response to an election with serious allegations of fraud that were never remotely investigated, not even for the paltry ten days proposed by a handful of senators as a last resort.

A presidential inauguration is a celebration of democracy. There is nothing to celebrate here.

The proper visual image of this inauguration should be a cluster of lonely Democrat politicians and their media friends surrounded by… nothing… emptiness.

Well, not entirely empty. Maybe significant phalanxes of police and National Guard watching over violent disturbances that obviously never happened, an image—fittingly—out of North Korea.

So what do we do now?

Take notes. Remember everything they are doing and everything they say.

Just today, speaking of violence, we learned the lead attorney for one of their most “sainted” outlets, PBS, wanted to throw Molotov cocktails at the White House and have our children taken away by the Department of Homeland Security, Chinese Communist Party-style, to re-education camps.

It’s just more evidence so many in the left have already earned their MP degrees, as in Masters of Projection.

So, patience, grasshopper, this is not the time for demonstrations. That time will come. Give them a chance to hang themselves a little more, because, like the PBS attorney, they surely will.