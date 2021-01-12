January 12, 2021

JOE BIDEN’S RACIST CIVIL RIGHTS NOMINEE, PART ONE:

Kristen Clarke is Joe Biden’s choice to head the Civil Rights Division of the Justice Department. But Biden probably doesn’t know Clarke, so in a sense she is the choice of the radical BLM crowd, which demanded a similarly radical pick in exchange for Biden having had the audacity to pick a White male to run the DOJ. It’s no coincidence that Al Sharpton was quick to praise the selection of Clarke.

It turns out, however, that Clarke has a history of racism and anti-Semitism. As a student at Harvard, where she was president of the Black Students Association, she presented her views on the alleged genetic differences between blacks and whites to the school newspaper (The Harvard Crimson).