WEIRDLY, FORBES HAS TAKEN THIS DOWN: Twitter Is The Worst Company On Planet Earth. Here’s How To Bet Against The Stock—and Deactivate Your Account. “It is rare that a public company stretches so far into the realm of abhorrent behavior, but Twitter’s actions last week revulsed me more than Union Carbide’s Bhopal, Boeing’s repeated failures with the 737 Max, J&J’s Tylenol scandal, and really any other corporate action I have seen in my lifetime.”