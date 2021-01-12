January 12, 2021

«
#UNITY: Joe Biden is Pro-Impeachment. “President-elect Joseph R. Biden on Monday said he is looking for ways that the Senate could hold an impeachment trial for President Trump while working on the new administration’s agenda.”

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 1:22 pm
