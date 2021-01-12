January 12, 2021
#UNITY: Joe Biden is Pro-Impeachment. “President-elect Joseph R. Biden on Monday said he is looking for ways that the Senate could hold an impeachment trial for President Trump while working on the new administration’s agenda.”
