January 12, 2021

THIS SHOULD BE ENTITLED “THE DEEP STATE IS CLUELESS”: The Deep State Is Rattled.

And yes, I am absolutely serious.

From the article:

Beyond the security question, this person told me the mob action has been a psychological blow on the DC bureaucracy which didn’t think such an open expression of tangible disrespect for the government was possible.

Wait, they think we respect the government? That we have respect for the people who work for us and who, frankly, over the last four years have done their best to to “punish” us for stepping out of script?

These poor idiots are going to find out Trump wasn’t protecting us from them. It was protecting them from us. And their escalating the repressive measures and getting the potted plant to declare us thought criminals is only going make things worse.

They have no clue. I used to keep a tiny fish. I think he had more brains than these people do. And probably a greater understanding of the world. Buckle up. It’s going to get rough.