January 12, 2021

LOOK, THOSE OF US WHO ARE NUMERATE ALREADY KNEW THE ELECTION WAS FRAUDULENT: Impeachment redux.

The fact that the courts then went on to refuse to even look at the case, on crazy technicalities, rather than allow discovery, was a huge, massive red flag too. Look, in a system like yours, if you think that the election was stolen, both parties should be interested in showing it wasn’t. This is why Trump allowed the entire Russia!Russia!Russia insanity to run its course.

But if you’re one of those terminally polyannish people who think “but maybe it was okay” this should be your biggest flag. No one makes it a crime to talk about the election being fraudulent if it was above board.

I stand by my prediction. This will end in tears. And almost certainly blood. When the alleged victor is scared enough to want to silence everyone else? It’s bad. They’re scared. They are also nearly invincibly stupid.