January 12, 2021

STOMPING ON FREE SPEECH IS A SIGN OF MASSIVE INSECURITY: Why it doesn’t matter what Parler allowed.

It is also profoundly stupid, particularly for a party so sucker punched by the unexpected support for their opponent that they had to add last minute, clumsy fraud to what must already have been….. let me see if I remember “the most extensive and inclusive fraud organization ever employed in America.” Something like that.

Doing what they’re doing is akin to smashing the fire alarm and thinking this will keep you safe from fires.