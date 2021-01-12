January 12, 2021

THE SINKING SHIP OF GAVIN NEWSOM:

If you’re a Democrat, you’ve had the cheapest, easiest applause line imaginable for the past four (really five or six) years, some variation of “Donald Trump stinks.” Opposition to Trump was the one giant issue that united the center-left, the woke, economic liberals, social liberals, the Democratic establishment, Bernie Bros, you name it. Among the Democrats, Trump was and is the worst villain imaginable, the cause of all troubles, the ultimate scapegoat.

And later this month . . . Trump’s gone, at least from public office. Being “not Trump” or opposed to Trump won’t be enough anymore; over time, an officeholder’s opposition to Trump will become less and less relevant. The fights of this presidency will fade. (Remember that the Democratic Senate nominee in Kansas didn’t know what the Patriot Act was.) In 2009, Jon Corzine and Creigh Deeds spent a lot of time bashing George W. Bush on the campaign trail. They both lost in November.

Without Trump as a punching bag, governors such as Gavin Newsom will need to build public support on their own merits. Judging from the vaccine rollout in many states, that’s going to be a lot more difficult.