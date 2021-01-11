January 11, 2021

NEW ROLE FOR ANTIFA: BIDEN’S ‘SHOCK TROOPS.’

[Andy] Ngo is a self-made antifa expert and critic who has used his platform on Twitter, with 842,200 followers, and as editor-at-large at the Post Millennial to publicize the violence of the group, including his own beating and death threats from members.

Next month, he is publishing his first book about the group, Unmasked: Inside Antifa’s Radical Plan to Destroy Democracy*, which includes excerpts from training books, identifies key leaders, and reveals a plan to recruit members through Major League Soccer fan clubs, including those for the Portland Timbers.

One thing is for sure, he wrote: Antifa is here to stay with a new role highlighted by the book’s publisher, Center Street. “Antifa,” it said in promoting Ngo’s book, “will become even more influential in the Biden era by serving as the far-left’s shock troops to intimidate political opponents, undermine elections, and push for radical, violent revolution.”