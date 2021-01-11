January 11, 2021

NEVER MISS AN OPPORTUNITY TO OVERREACH: IMPEACHMENT FOLLIES.

If the Democrats do impeach Trump, the Republicans should return the favor when they re-take the House in 2022 (or whenever). They should retroactively impeach Barack Obama. Obama was far more guilty than Trump of inciting violence: “If they bring a knife to the fight, we bring a gun.” When did Trump ever say anything like that? He didn’t. And the violence that Obama helped to incite–the BLM/Antifa riots–have killed at least 30 people, dwarfing the total who died in last week’s Washington riot. So if the Democrats impeach Trump, the Republicans should respond by impeaching Obama.