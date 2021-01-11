«
January 11, 2021

NEVER MISS AN OPPORTUNITY TO OVERREACH: IMPEACHMENT FOLLIES.

If the Democrats do impeach Trump, the Republicans should return the favor when they re-take the House in 2022 (or whenever). They should retroactively impeach Barack Obama. Obama was far more guilty than Trump of inciting violence: “If they bring a knife to the fight, we bring a gun.” When did Trump ever say anything like that? He didn’t. And the violence that Obama helped to incite–the BLM/Antifa riots–have killed at least 30 people, dwarfing the total who died in last week’s Washington riot. So if the Democrats impeach Trump, the Republicans should respond by impeaching Obama.

Posted by Charlie Martin at 4:04 pm
