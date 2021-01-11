January 11, 2021

YES, I KNOW. A LOT OF YOU GO “BUT THAT’S NOT REAL FIGHTING.” YEAH.I GET IT. BUT INSURRECTIONS (WELL, THEY WANT ONE) NEED STRATEGY. IF YOU GO HOT NOW, AS THEY WANT, IT’S GOING TO BE A LONG, ARDUOUS MESS. LET’S GET A LITTLE MORE SUPPORT. IT WON’T BE VERY LONG. I’M GIVING THIS THREE MONTHS: Dance to the Line.

And if you think I’m just trying to hold people back? Not really. This thing is moving on its own train line, and what will happen will happen. I’m just advocating the tried and true tactics to make sure they’re over stretched and not functioning very well and that the majority of people actually know how evil they are. Don’t believe me? Read The Moon Is A Harsh Mistress. Remember Heinlein RESEARCHED. Doing this and not doing this could be the difference between the suppression of the Prague Spring or soldiers refusing to shoot on their grandmothers at the end of the USSR. Making the beast show its hideous face is needed.