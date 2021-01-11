January 11, 2021

VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: How Many New Yorkers Will Die of Vaccine Red Tape?

Insanity Wrap needs to know: When is it OK to force the elderly to submit to a 51-item online questionnaire, complete with uploading multiple attachments, just to get a vaccine appointment that might not be available?

Answer: When it happens in Granny Killer Cuomo’s New York, of course.

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

Democrats moving to ban MAGA rallies as domestic terrorism

Homesteading group gets the Facebook moderation hammer for talk of

“prepping” for canning vegetables

“prepping” for canning vegetables Escape from New York before Antifa Black Bloc takes it over

Bonus Sanity: Nope, couldn’t find any for you despite an entire weekend spent looking.