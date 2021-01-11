January 11, 2021
VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: How Many New Yorkers Will Die of Vaccine Red Tape?
Insanity Wrap needs to know: When is it OK to force the elderly to submit to a 51-item online questionnaire, complete with uploading multiple attachments, just to get a vaccine appointment that might not be available?
Answer: When it happens in Granny Killer Cuomo’s New York, of course.
Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.
- Democrats moving to ban MAGA rallies as domestic terrorism
- Homesteading group gets the Facebook moderation hammer for talk of
“prepping” for canning vegetables
- Escape from New York before Antifa Black Bloc takes it over
Bonus Sanity: Nope, couldn’t find any for you despite an entire weekend spent looking.
And so much more at the link, you’d have to be crazy to miss it.