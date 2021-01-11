January 11, 2021

REALITY OF TWITTER: The Federalist’s David Marcus puts it about as succinctly as it can be said:

“For all its talk about safety, community, and the health of discourse, we see today that Twitter acts in favor of one interest and one interest alone: its own, even when it means destabilizing the American people. On Friday, the company permanently banned Trump from its platform and began a purge of conservative voices.

“They claim this is needed to protect America from a coup. That is a farcical lie. They did it because their political enemies such as Trump and Sen. Josh Hawley are now out of power, and they mean to keep it way.”

And like Trump said, he’s just standing in the way of the Left’s actual targets, us.