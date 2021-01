OKAY I DISAGREE THAT THERE WAS ANY RIOT. ALSO THE ONLY DEAD AS A RESULT OF THE PROTEST WAS ASHLI BABBITT AND SHE WAS ONE OF THE PROTESTERS. THE REST IS UNCLEAR AND WE SURE DON’T HAVE PICTURES. HOWEVER THIS IS CORRECT IN THE ESSENTIALS: What Happened At Capitol About More Than Election.

This is not about Trump. As in, at all. At this point it’s about Americans being disenfranchised, ignored and told they don’t matter. And note the answer from the left is to double down.