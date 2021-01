January 11, 2021

YOU GUYS THINK I’M JOKING, I KNOW, BUT I’M TELLING YOU IF THE LEFTY IDIOTS KEEP THEIR GRIP ON US LONG ENOUGH TO INSTITUTE ACTUAL POLICIES, THE ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS WILL BE RUNNING THE OTHER WAY. AND I DON’T MEAN LIKE THE ONES THAT RAN UNDER OBAMA BECAUSE THE JOBS HERE SUCKED. I MEAN MANY PEOPLE BORN AND RAISED AMERICAN WILL BE RUNNING FOR THE BORDER. LEARN SPANISH NOW IF THAT’S YOUR STRATEGY: Mexican President Slams Social Media Censorship Of President Trump.

Me? No thank you. I’m in my country, and I’m not leaving.