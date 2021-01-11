«
»

January 11, 2021

THIS IS RIDICULOUS AND OFFENSIVE, ARNIE AND YOU KNOW IT TOO. GEH DICHSELBST EINEN BLASEN, ARNIE:  Schwarzenegger says Capitol raid like Kristallnacht; recalls father’s WWII guilt.

Marching on the capitol with grievances — to wit the certainty you were disenfranchised and that your courts and institutions betrayed you —  is totally like burning down or ransacking tens of thousands of private residences and synagogues, putting 30,000+ people in concentration camps (killing significant numbers.) Totally the same, Arnie.  You’re such a good German, Arnie. Just like your dad. (Yes, I do know he is Austrian. Do you know who else was Austrian?)

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 1:00 am
