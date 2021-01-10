January 10, 2021

THEY’RE POWERFUL. THEY’RE NOT NECESSARILY SMART, AND THEY’RE CERTAINLY NOT WISE:

Those who think they like this new censorship really need to step back and take the long view. Conspiracy theories about taking down Donald Trump will go on for 100 years. All of these efforts at suppression will be woven and rewoven into these theories. Driving the theories off the front pages of social media will make them wilder and crazier, and we won’t be able to see them or argue with them. How many millions of serious devotees does Trump have? What will they do now? Why is depriving them of their Twitter connection a wholesome curative?